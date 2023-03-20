Citigroup Cuts Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target to $24.00

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RAIN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rain Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

RAIN opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Rain Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rain Oncology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 69.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 42.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

