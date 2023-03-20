Citigroup Lowers Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target to $9.50

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SOI opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.
