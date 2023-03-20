Citigroup Lowers Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target to $9.50

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

SOI opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2,297.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.