Insider Buying: Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) General Counsel Buys $35,400.00 in Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) General Counsel Christian Lapointe acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 247,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,416.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.73 on Monday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $241.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Quantum-Si by 129.2% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 119,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

