CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Buys $40,950.00 in Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $119.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

