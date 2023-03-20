Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Sells $30,300.00 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.37 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $941.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

