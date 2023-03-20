Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGEN. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Stock Performance

CGEN opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,576 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 880,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,763 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.