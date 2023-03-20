Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) President Purchases $43,838.63 in Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) President Fleetwood S. Hassell acquired 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $43,838.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,031.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $15.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.41.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 31.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.