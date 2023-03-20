Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) President Purchases $43,838.63 in Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) President Fleetwood S. Hassell acquired 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $43,838.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,031.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $15.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 31.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at $222,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

