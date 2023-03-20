Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.63. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

