Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $272.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

