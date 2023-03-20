Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,288 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.37 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

