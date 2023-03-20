Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,445 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,445 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.08) to GBX 5,790 ($70.57) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.69) to GBX 6,200 ($75.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $83.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

