Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $210.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.