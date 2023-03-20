Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after buying an additional 2,640,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,798,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PPL. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

PPL Stock Down 1.4 %

PPL stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.