Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VIG opened at $148.26 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

