8,884 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.