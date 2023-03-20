Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.