Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

