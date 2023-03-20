Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,358 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,754 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

LUMN stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

