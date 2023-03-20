Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

