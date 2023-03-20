Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Cadiz stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $221.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.70. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.23.

Insider Transactions at Cadiz

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

Cadiz Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Cadiz by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadiz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 233,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

