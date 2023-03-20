Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cadiz Stock Performance
Cadiz stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $221.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.70. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.23.
Insider Transactions at Cadiz
In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
