CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised CEVA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

CEVA Price Performance

CEVA stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. CEVA has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CEVA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEVA by 96.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 111.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

