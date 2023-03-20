StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of CareDx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Trading Down 3.9 %

CDNA opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $498.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $492,669. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 44.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,497,000 after buying an additional 1,791,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 914,713 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 191.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 636,300 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.