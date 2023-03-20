Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,070. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,635,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.