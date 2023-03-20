StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBRL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $110.71 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

