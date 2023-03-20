CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.05 on Thursday. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.07 and its 200-day moving average is $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CDW by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

