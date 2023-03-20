Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

