CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $812.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

