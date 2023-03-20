StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CASS stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $619.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Institutional Trading of Cass Information Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

