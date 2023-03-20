Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) PT Raised to $3.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CASA stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $123.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,236,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 703,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

