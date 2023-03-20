Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) PT Raised to $3.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities raised Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Casa Systems Trading Down 25.9 %
CASA stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $123.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.18.
Institutional Trading of Casa Systems
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casa Systems (CASA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.