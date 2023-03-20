Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCOI. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,196,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

