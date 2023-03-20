Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAKE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 130.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.