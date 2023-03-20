China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $5.57 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
