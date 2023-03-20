China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $5.57 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Automotive Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

