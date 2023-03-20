Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $142,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $372.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.08 and a 200 day moving average of $329.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

