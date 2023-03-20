Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA AUSF opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $162.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

