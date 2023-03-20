Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $87.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.