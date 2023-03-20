Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.7 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK opened at $34.07 on Monday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Stories

