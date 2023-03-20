Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 238 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $104.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $138.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

