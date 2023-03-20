Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $636,000 Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.09% of SP Plus worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Trading Down 1.9 %

SP opened at $32.32 on Monday. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.