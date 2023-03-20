Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,227 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.79 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

