Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in National Bank were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,102,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,784,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in National Bank by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in National Bank in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 104.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

