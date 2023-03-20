Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 118 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Stock Down 2.0 %

AZO stock opened at $2,365.00 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,452.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,388.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,872 shares of company stock worth $94,603,027 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.