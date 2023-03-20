Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $498,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in State Street were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.68.

State Street Stock Down 4.0 %

State Street Announces Dividend

NYSE STT opened at $71.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

