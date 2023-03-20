Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 206 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE WAB opened at $93.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.