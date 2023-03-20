Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2023 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Brilliant Earth Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $6.00.

3/9/2023 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $374.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.83. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $964,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

