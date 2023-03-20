Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

MRCY opened at $46.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.63, a PEG ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $68.38.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

