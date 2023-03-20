Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,508,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $32,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,698,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 818,594 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of SRC stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.