Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,831 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

