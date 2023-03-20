StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Popular from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.20.

Popular Trading Down 3.5 %

BPOP opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Popular has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $86.84.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,581,000 after buying an additional 846,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $49,188,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,458,000 after acquiring an additional 311,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

