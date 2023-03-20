StockNews.com Begins Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

BLUE opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $376.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.95. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

