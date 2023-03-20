BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,210,000 after buying an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,754,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

